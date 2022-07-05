Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road

It was part of his daily routine for noted neurosurgeon of Sangam city Dr Prakash Khaitan to complete his morning walk and then return home.

But Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on his way back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving his car at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines.

The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic.

Immediately, Dr Khaitan got out of his car to help the man who was later identified as Santosh Kumar (40), branch manager of Bank of Baroda’s South Malaka branch.

On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself. After successfully reviving him, the doctor then managed to rush him to a nearby private hospital where he is recovering and is out of danger now.

“I was on my way to IPEM International School and College to attend a parent-teacher meeting with my wife Surabhi and daughter Rabhya Vats. Rabhya is a class 5 student there. As I reached near the Heera Halwai crossing, I suddenly lost consciousness. I do not remember what happened afterwards. Later when I regained consciousness, I found myself in a hospital,” said Kumar, a resident of Trivenipuram locality of Jhunsi, about his near-death experience.

His wife Surabhi said that on finding her husband unresponsive, she immediately got out of the car with Rabhya and called for help.

“It was then Dr Prakash Khaitan came as an angel and revived my husband. He then rushed my husband to the hospital for treatment where he is now recovering,” she said.

Recalling the incident, Dr Prakash Khaitan (49) said, “When I reached the car, I found a man collapsed on the steering. He was unresponsive and I found no heartbeat. I immediately gave him CPR and after his pulse and breathing became regular I rushed him to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Dr Khaitan is a Guinness World Records holder for performing an eight-hour surgery on an eight-year-old girl and removing 296 cysts from her brain, on April 13, 2011.

