Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road
It was part of his daily routine for noted neurosurgeon of Sangam city Dr Prakash Khaitan to complete his morning walk and then return home.
But Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on his way back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving his car at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines.
The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic.
Immediately, Dr Khaitan got out of his car to help the man who was later identified as Santosh Kumar (40), branch manager of Bank of Baroda’s South Malaka branch.
On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself. After successfully reviving him, the doctor then managed to rush him to a nearby private hospital where he is recovering and is out of danger now.
“I was on my way to IPEM International School and College to attend a parent-teacher meeting with my wife Surabhi and daughter Rabhya Vats. Rabhya is a class 5 student there. As I reached near the Heera Halwai crossing, I suddenly lost consciousness. I do not remember what happened afterwards. Later when I regained consciousness, I found myself in a hospital,” said Kumar, a resident of Trivenipuram locality of Jhunsi, about his near-death experience.
His wife Surabhi said that on finding her husband unresponsive, she immediately got out of the car with Rabhya and called for help.
“It was then Dr Prakash Khaitan came as an angel and revived my husband. He then rushed my husband to the hospital for treatment where he is now recovering,” she said.
Recalling the incident, Dr Prakash Khaitan (49) said, “When I reached the car, I found a man collapsed on the steering. He was unresponsive and I found no heartbeat. I immediately gave him CPR and after his pulse and breathing became regular I rushed him to a nearby hospital,” he said.
Dr Khaitan is a Guinness World Records holder for performing an eight-hour surgery on an eight-year-old girl and removing 296 cysts from her brain, on April 13, 2011.
Uddhav Thackeray likely to visit Pune amid desertion by local leaders
Two days after Shiv Sena clarified that former MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will remain with the party, Patil met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the political situation. On Sunday, Sena faced embarrassment as its mouthpiece carried a story saying Patil has been removed from the party. Later, they clarified that Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader.
Police invoke MCOCA against gangster Santosh Jadhav
The Pune rural police on Tuesday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Santosh Jadhav and his nine associates, including minor. Punjab police had identified Jadhav as one of the suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala though he has not been booked in that case so far. The police took his custody for the alleged role in a case of extorting money from a businessman in Narayangaon.
e-Content studio to come up at UP directorate of higher education
To bridge the digital divide and foster e-learning methods in government colleges, the state government has set aside ₹10 crore for the appointment of 1200 lecturers in aided colleges and setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges, according to a state government press release. Apart from smart classes, an e-Content digital studio will be built at the directorate of higher education at a cost of ₹1 crore.
Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7. Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM's Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements. The chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
