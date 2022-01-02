Prayagraj: FIR lodged against Atiq’s son, aides for assaulting property dealer

PRAYAGRAJ: Former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and his aides allegedly attacked a property dealer and his kin, and demanded ₹5 crore in cash from them on Friday. On his complaint, an FIR was registered against Atiq’s son Ali and his aides in this connection at the Kareli police station. Two persons had been detained with a SUV and efforts to nab Ali and others named in the FIR were underway, a police officer said.

The property dealer claimed that Ali made him talk to his father Atiq who is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail. A video of the incident had also gone viral on the social media.

In his complaint given to police, the property dealer, a resident of Chakia area, Mohd Zeeshan said that he was at his plot of land in Ainuddinpur area Ali when Ali and his aides cornered them. “Ali took me on gunpoint and handed over me his phone to talk to his father. Atiq issued threats and asked me to transfer the land in his wife’s name or else give ₹5 crore in cash. Ali and his aides then also assaulted me, my brother and nephew, and demolished the boundary of the plot when I refused,” he alleged.

Zeeshan in the complaint also claimed that Ali and Asaad opened fire on them but he somehow managed to flee and reached Kareli police station.

Kareli police reached the spot and rescued the other two persons. Saif and another person were nabbed by police at the spot while others fled. The injured had been admitted to SRN hospital, Zeeshan added in the complaint.

SHO of Kareli police station Anurag Sharma said that two persons had been detained along with a SUV. One person received injuries in the incident.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has registered against nine named persons including Ali, Mohd Asaad, Arif, Imran, Saif, Aman, Kullu and Ali Abba and 15 unnamed individuals in connection under relevant sections of IPC, including section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting, and thereby provoking a person), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), the SHO added.

