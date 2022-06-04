Prayagraj: Fishing using nets prohibited in 10 rivers for three months

The fisheries department, in an order issued on Thursday, has prohibited fishing using nets in ten rivers in the district, including rivers Yamuna and the Ganga, for three months. The department has taken this step in view of the breeding season of the fishes and also to allow the increase in its number.

As per the order, fishing with nets will be prohibited in rivers in June, July and August months till the end of breeding season. Also, the department will take action against the violators which will include lodging an FIR and even arrest of the person caught in the act.

Officials said that six teams have been constituted to keep an eye on different river ghats and banks in the district. Moreover, the department will take help of lekhpals, village development officers posted in villages and even local policemen to ensure implementation of the prohibition.

Besides the Ganga and Yamuna, their tributaries in Prayagraj are Tons, Belan, Varuna, Naina, Gorma, Lapri, Tudiari and Sasur Khaderi. As per an estimate, 300 tonnes of fishes are taken out from rivers every month. Some breeds of fish are the speciality of the Ganga which are hilsa, pariyasi, rohu etc while gegra is found in Yamuna. Besides local consumption, the fishes are even supplied to other districts and states including West Bengal.

District fisheries officer SR Yadav said the prohibitory orders would be in effect for three months that is till the breeding season of the fish. The ban would help in increasing the number of fishes in the rivers. Strict action will be ensured against those violating the prohibition, he added.

It is worth mentioning that besides rivers, fish breeding is also being carried out on large scale in large and small ponds in the district.