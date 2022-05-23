Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning.
According to reports, Lalmani’s son Jignesh and Siyaram’s son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am.
The duo went into deep water and started drowning. The locals immediately rushed to the spot on hearing their cries and started efforts to rescue them. The two boys were taken out after much effort in an unconscious state and were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Amargarh. However, the doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.
Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
In another incident, a woman and a teenage boy drowned in a pond in the Bharwari area in the Kaushambi district.
According to reports, a group of villagers have gone to the pond for performing a ritual of sehra immersion on Monday morning. During the ceremony, Shahin 48 and 12-year-old Shahbaz fell into the pond and drowned. Their bodies were fished out after an hour with the help of policemen.
Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track
The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track. The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B. According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters. There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi.
Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home. Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. Baliyan said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme.
International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25
As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th 'International Day of Yoga (IDY)', Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.
Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM
A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by himy father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's'aughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors
A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.
