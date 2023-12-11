Prayagraj Jn to launch ‘economical, comfortable’ pod hotel

The North Central Railways (NCR) is likely to operationalise 60 sleeping pods at the Prayagraj railway junction soon as scores of pilgrims are expected to descend on the city for the Magh Mela celebrations starting January. The pods would not only be compact and economical, but also promise to offer a comfortable experience to the pilgrims, railay officials said.

The pod hotel is being set up in the old booking office on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction near the old and dismantled footover bridge (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each pod will be eight-feet-long and six-feet-wide, and cost from ₹500 to ₹1,500 for 12 hours. The bookings will be on a flexi-fare basis. The hotel will also have its own cafeteria, the officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The ‘sleeping pod’ hotel, which is being set up in the old booking office on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction near the old and dismantled footover bridge, was expected to be ready before the first major bathing festival of Magh Mela on Makar Sankranti (January 15), which would also mark the formal start of the 54-day fair, the officials added.

A few months ago, the Prayagraj division of the NCR had floated a tender for installing sleeping pods at the junction. After the formalities, the project was awarded to a Pune company, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the first time in the state, such a facility is being made available at Prayagraj Junction and we hope that the facility is launched by Makar Sankranti”, said NCR’s Prayagraj Division spokesperson Amit Singh.

The Pune firm has been entrusted with the responsibility of operating the hotel, he added.

Sleeping pods are capsule-sized rooms but equipped with modern facilities. These include phone charging, Wi-Fi network, locker rooms and bathrooms.

Out of the total 60 sleeping pods, 45 will be for one and 10 for double occupants; five others will be for small families. Around 10 pods will be reserved exclusively for women passengers.

PHOTO: