Prayagraj: Judge’s wife duped of 49,500 by Delhi based agency

PRAYAGRAJ: Wife of an Allahabad High Court judge was duped of ₹49,500 on pretext of providing domestic help by an online agency based in Delhi. On complaint of the judge’s son, Civil Lines police has lodged an FIR against company’s director and two women, said police.

According to the complaint, the judge’s wife contacted a Delhi-based company for providing a maid for domestic works. The agency sent photographs and details of women who were available as domestic helps. After one of the women was selected, the agency said that at present she was in Mumbai.

On October 13, two women reached the residence of the judge. One of them stayed at the house for work while other left after taking ₹20,000 as advance. The rest of the amount ₹29,500 was paid on October 15 online.

It is alleged that the woman who stayed back as domestic help left home on pretext of buying medicine, but did not returned back. The agency authorities also did not reply when they were asked about the woman and the fraud, following which an FIR was lodged against Vijay Vishnu Sharma, Jyoti Sahni and a woman at Civil Lines police station.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that further investigation was being carried out in this connection.