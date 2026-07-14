Prayagraj likely to get direct Jewar flights, more Mumbai services in winter schedule

: Prayagraj is likely to see improved air connectivity in the upcoming winter flight schedule, with new services to Mumbai and Jewar (Noida International Airport) expected to begin.

Passengers at Prayagraj airport. (HT photo)

IndiGo and Akasa Air have started preparations for the proposed flights. Subject to final approvals and slot allocation, the winter schedule is expected to include an additional Mumbai flight and Prayagraj’s first direct air service to Jewar.

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Akasa Air, which stopped its daily Mumbai service earlier this month, now operates only one flight a week on Mondays. With steady passenger demand on the route, the airline is planning to restore regular Mumbai operations.

IndiGo is preparing to introduce a second daily flight between Prayagraj and Mumbai. It is also working to launch direct flights between Prayagraj and Jewar. The service was originally planned for March this year but was delayed because flight slots were not available. Airport officials expect the route to be included in the winter slot allocation.

At present, Prayagraj has flight services to six cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Bilaspur. However, none of these routes has daily flights throughout the week. There are also no scheduled commercial flights from Prayagraj Airport on Saturdays, causing inconvenience to passengers.

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{{^usCountry}} Prayagraj Airport director Ganesh Yadav said IndiGo was preparing to start an additional Mumbai flight and launch services on the Prayagraj–Jewar route. He added that Akasa Air was also planning to resume its regular Mumbai service. “We are hopeful that these services will begin with the winter schedule,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prayagraj Airport director Ganesh Yadav said IndiGo was preparing to start an additional Mumbai flight and launch services on the Prayagraj–Jewar route. He added that Akasa Air was also planning to resume its regular Mumbai service. “We are hopeful that these services will begin with the winter schedule,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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