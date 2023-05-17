MAHAKUMBH-2025 PREPARATIONS: Projects worth 500 cr to be placed before apex panel after feasibility test

PRAYAGRAJ Nearly 100 proposed projects, cumulatively worth ₹500 crore, are be sent to the state-level apex committee after they pass fresh scrutiny. These projects are to be undertaken as part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025. In this regard, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has sought point-wise information from the departments concerned. Magh Mela-2023 tent city on the banks of Sangam (File photo)

The state level committee has been set by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath under the chairmanship of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra for overseeing and granting approvals to the development and beautification works being undertaken by the state government in Prayagraj in the run up to the once-in-12-year mega religious fair.

It is worth mentioning that so far, 87 projects worth more than ₹2,100 crore have been approved in the first and second meetings of the apex committee. The process of inviting tenders and financial approvals of all the approved projects is in progress and work on all of them will be started soon.

The divisional commissioner on Tuesday evening directed that the feasibility test of all the 100 projects, needing approval, should be undertaken on priority. Subsequently, these projects should be put before the apex panel set to hold its third meeting next week in Lucknow, said a senior district administration official. After the well-vetted project proposals get final nod from the apex panel, the departments would be ordered to float tenders to start work on the projects, the official added.

Orders in this regard were issued after an in-depth review of the Mahakumbh-2025 projects during a meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) that was attended chaired by the divisional commissioner. The meeting was attended by Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

Among these 100 projects, 18 are of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, 36 of Public Works Department, 11 of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, five of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, and two of Tourism Department.

Under the projects proposed by the tourism department, the work of renovation and upgradation of Hotel Ilavart and revamping of Triveni Darshan initiative are to be done, in view of which instructions have been given to officials concerned to get the proposals ready to be presented in the third meeting of the apex committee for quick action, but only after their technical and financial scrutiny afresh.

Similarly, under the projects proposed by Jal Nigam, construction of 15 new tube wells in the fair area and work of reboring 15 tube wells, laying of sewer lines to drain the sewage of temporary toilets towards Jhunsi from the mela area and interconnection of 16 MLD sewage pumping station (SPS) being constructed under Namami Gange scheme near Shastri Bridge, along with work of laying permanent pipelines (about 3,200 metres) and construction of tube well in eastern fair area (Jhunsi side) of Ganga from GT road to Chhatnag road and western Kumbh fair area of river Ganga and the work of purchasing various equipment are to be done.