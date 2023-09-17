Prayagraj: Man posing as cop molests woman, held

The cops at Woman Police Station have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a policeman and blackmailing and molesting a woman who was going with her boyfriend, in Prayagraj on Sunday. The arrested man used to pose as a policeman and harass the women sitting with their male friends at parks and other lonely spots.

Taking action on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and following investigations, police arrested one Amit Pal of Kareli area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of one of the victims, police said.

In her complaint given at Woman Police Station on Saturday, the 24-year-old woman said that she was going shopping with her male friend when near Saint Mary’s School, a person in a car intercepted them. The unidentified man claimed that he was a constable of the crime branch. He took the woman at gunpoint and forced her inside his car. The man molested the woman and tried to rape her and snatched her ₹1000. Uttar Pradesh police cap and cane were in the car of the accused. The man also took the mobile number of the woman and saved it on his mobile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking action on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and following investigations, police arrested one Amit Pal of Kareli area. Questioning him revealed that Amit used to pose as a policeman and scare couples and women. He used to blackmail them and extort money from them. SHO at Woman Police Station Punam Shukla said the accused has been sent to jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON