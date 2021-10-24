Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj markets abuzz with activity on Karva Chauth eve

Henna artists are busy applying fascinating and intricate patterns on the hands of women on the eve of Karva Chauth, in Prayagraj. (HT)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Markets in the Sangam city were abuzz with the activity on the eve Karwa Chauth. Married women, who observe the dawn to dusk fast for well-being, prosperity and longevity of their husbands, were seen waiting for their turn at henna artist shops. Outlets selling beauty products and fashionable clothes also witnessed huge influx of women and girls.

Scenes at shops selling gifts items and food stores were also similar, as Karwa Chauth is an occasion that encourages women to gather and socialize with friends and family, exchange gifts and share home-cooked meals.

Chowk, Katra and Civil Lines were among the markets where shopping spree was seen more. Although at several locations, people were seen wearing masks and following other norms of the pandemic, but by and large locals were taking things lightly.

The henna artists were busy applying fascinating and intricate patterns on the hands of women at famous Subash Crossing in Civil Lines area. However, they were seen wearing masks. Women also enjoyed their favourite street foods at different famous outlets of the city.

Beauty parlour owners, event managers and restaurant owners too did brisk business on the eve of popular festival while different jewellery shops of the city witnessed enthusiastic husbands making last moment purchase of jewellery items.

Karva Chauth is celebrated mostly in North India. The most important aspect of this day is the dawn to dusk fast, undertaken by women, which they end after seeing the moon at night.

“The fast is unique because nowhere in the world a wife goes without food or water just to pray for the longevity and well-being of her husband,” said astrologer and director of Uthan Jyotish Sansthan Pandit Diwaker Tripathi Purvanchali.

