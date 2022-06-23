Prayagraj: Members of ‘Bagi gang’ held for crude bomb attack at eatery in Civil Lines

Civil Lines police busted the notorious ‘Bagi gang’ and arrested five of its members, including the kingpin in connection with a crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area late Tuesday night. Firearms, ammunition and crude bombs were recovered from their possession. The arrested youths have formed a gang and were involved in loots and other serious crimes in Prayagraj and other districts. Some of them are students of Allahabad University and were living at Holland Hall Hostel. Three members of the gang are still at large, police said.

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said acting on a tip-off police teams arrested five youths near Polo Ground on Thursday while three of their aides fled the spot. They were identified as the kingpin of the gang Vivek Yadav aka Bagi of the Jhunsi area, Amit Giri, who hails from Gorakhpur but was presently living in the Georgetown area. Himanshu Singh, a native of Pratapgarh and presently residing at a lodge in the Katra area; Sandeep Yadav, a native of Gazipur and an inmate of Holland Hall hostel of AU and Bhanu Pratap Yadav, a native of Amethi district and an inmate of KPUC Hostel of AU. A Maruti swift car, two country-made pistols, some ammunition, five crude bombs and some mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Those who fled from the spot were identified as Abhishek Shukla, Sonu Rai aka Katya and Abhishek Yadav aka Golu.

The arrested youths informed that they hurled crude bombs at the owner of Harish Dhaba, Chandan Arora as he refused to permit them to consume liquor at his eatery. The accused have threatened Chandan not to lodge FIR in this connection but he still made a complaint. The accused confessed that they have planned to carry out an explosion at the eatery on Thursday and had assembled there to materialize the plan but were arrested by police.

SSP further informed that Bhanu Pratap Yadav is pursuing an LLB from AU while Himanshu is also BA first-year student at AU and has seven criminal cases at Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Sandeep Yadav completed BCom from AU and MA from Jaunpur University and has two cases against him at Gazipur and Prayagraj. Amit Giri completed BA from AU in 2015 and MA from Allahabad State University in 2020 and has three criminal cases against him. Vivek Yadav has been a BA student of Kanpur University and has five serious cases including an attempt to murder lodged against him at Colonelganj, Jhunsi and Civil Lines.

The gang members have illegally occupied rooms numbers 4, 30 and 70 of Holland Hall hostel and were involved in an attempt to murder, loot, robbery, arson, fraud etc in Prayagraj and other districts of the state.