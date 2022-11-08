Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Mentally unstable woman jumps into well, dies

Prayagraj: Mentally unstable woman jumps into well, dies

Published on Nov 08, 2022

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A mentally unstable woman died after allegedly jumping into a well in Bharatganj under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area late Sunday night. Her body was taken out by the NDRF team and it has been sent for autopsy. Further investigations were being carried out, police said.

According to reports, the 25-year-old woman was suffering from some mental illness and was kept in a locked room. However, on Sunday night she somehow managed to escape and reached Dasmiawa forest area around two kilometres away from her home. She jumped into a well there and died. Her kin launched a search for her and found her dupatta near the well.

Manda police reached the spot after receiving information and called the NDRF team after all efforts to take out the body failed. SHO of Manda police station Arvind Kumar Gautam said the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
