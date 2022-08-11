Prayagraj: MPVM appoints new student office-bearers

Investiture ceremony to appoint new student office-bearers was conducted at Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM) on Wednesday.

For the post of head boys, this year the school selected Ravikant Choubey and Mayur Pandey of class 12 while Ishita Jaiswal and Riddhima (both of class 12) were selected as head girls.

Atvik Upadhayay and Ishita Adlakha were selected as associate head boy and girl respectively. Others selected were Richa as the head prefect, Madhulika Bhargava as associate head prefect, Kushang Singh and Arishti Singh as sports captains.

Likewise, Eshita Yadav was selected as captain of Vivekanand House and Chitransh Sinha as vice-captain. For Vishwamitra House, Shivansh Mishra got selected as captain while Devika Srivastava as vice-captain. Aditi Gupta was awarded post of captain of Valmiki House while Arya Pandey took responsibility of vice-captain.

Vashishtha House got Arya Giri as their captain and Aditya Ojha as vice-captain while Atharva Pandey was selected as cCaptain of Vyas House while Maahika Verma was chosen as vice-captain.

Honorary secretary Krishna Gupta and principal Alpona Dey along with different section in-charges conferred the new office-bearers with the badges and the sashes.

