Prayagraj Municipal Corporation approves 10% house tax rebate for solar-powered homes

Households within the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits that use solar energy will be given a 10% rebate on house tax, after the proposal was unanimously approved during the municipal corporation’s budget session.

The move may not yield direct revenue benefits for the corporation, it is important to encourage sustainable practices, said mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision is aimed at promoting energy conservation, reducing urban pollution, and offering relief from extreme summer heat. Responding to concerns raised by a councillor about the potential financial impact of the rebate on the civic body, presiding officer and mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani said that while the move may not yield direct revenue benefits for the corporation, it is important to encourage sustainable practices.

The mayor underlined that energy conservation is among the country’s most pressing priorities and said the decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national climate action and renewable energy initiatives. He added that all councillors agreed the long-term environmental and public health benefits far outweigh the relatively small loss in revenue.

Meanwhile, the House also approved a revision in the fee for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for commercial buildings. The charge has been increased by ₹11 per square metre, taking the total to ₹105 per square metre for approvals issued by the Prayagraj Development Authority and the Awas Vikas Parishad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The presiding officer said the earlier rate for commercial buildings was ₹94 per square metre. However, he added that the NOC fee for residential buildings will remain unchanged at ₹84 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presiding officer said the earlier rate for commercial buildings was ₹94 per square metre. However, he added that the NOC fee for residential buildings will remain unchanged at ₹84 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

solar energy See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON