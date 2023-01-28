Prayagraj: Nine-year-old abducted and murdered for ransom

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy was abducted from a village in Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna area and murdered by his abductors for ransom. Body of the boy was found in a septic tank in Sandwa area under Industrial Area police station on Friday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, power department staff Rajesh Singh’s son Naman went missing on the night on January 21 while he had gone to attend a birthday party in his neighborhood. On complaint of Rajesh Singh, Ghoorpur police lodged an FIR of abduction and started investigations. Police scanned CCTV footages and identified a suspicious car.

SHO of Ghoorpur police station Ashwani Kumar said the suspects Vikas and Sanju were rounded up for questioning during which they confessed to their involvement in boy’s abduction. They had planned to take several lakhs as ransom from Naman’s father but he was also scared of being arrested. Vicky and Sanju them strangulated Naman with a muffler and threw his body in a septic tank in Sandwa Colony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}