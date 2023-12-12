Prayagraj: Notorious criminal nabbed with revolver, foreign currency

The Civil Lines police on Monday arrested a notorious criminal and recovered an illegal firearm, car and some foreign currency notes from his possession. The accused has two criminal cases registered against him for murder, fraud etc, said police.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station Brajesh Kumar Singh said the police team received a tip-off about the presence of a notorious criminal near Sangam Palace. The police team reached the spot and nabbed the suspect identified as Rahul Kesarwani of Lukarganj locality. An illegal revolver, five .32 calibre cartridges, a car, five currency notes of Nepal of different denominations, and a currency note of Thailand were recovered from his possession.

Further investigations revealed that he shot dead an aged man in the Muthiganj area seven years back. Moreover, he had a fraud case and other sections registered at Nawabganj police station in 2016. Rahul was involved in fraud and other illegal activities and is being questioned further in this connection, SHO added.

Police to take remand of man accused of killing wife’s sister

PRAYAGRAJ A man accused of killing his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) confessed to his crime in his statement given to police. The accused had surrendered before the court on Sunday. Police will now take his custody and remand him for further investigations and questioning.

As per reports, a resident of Dalapur Musha village Ramchandra Bind’s 19-year-old daughter Reena Bind was found murdered on December 2 only a day before her marriage.

An FIR was lodged against Reena’s brother-in-law Tarachand on the complaint of Reena’s kin. Police launched a hunt for Tarachand but he surrendered before the court with the help of his lawyer. The court sent Tarachand to jail under judicial custody. On Monday Sarai Inayat police took his statement. Police officials said Tarachand had confessed to having killed his sister-in-law. Now he will be taken into custody for recovery of the weapon used in the crime, officials added.

Investigations had revealed that the accused was in an affair with his sister-in-law and killed her when her parents fixed her marriage to another person.

Cops trace lost girl within two hours

PRAYAGRAJ With the help of CCTV surveillance and public help, Daraganj police reunited a girl child with her family within two hours after she went missing. The parents of the girl thanked the cops for their efforts and the immediate action they took to trace their child.

As per reports, Surendra Dwivedi of Chitrakoot district had come to Alopibhag in Daraganj with his family to attend a wedding of his relative.

At noon, Surendra’s eight-year-old daughter went out to buy chips from a nearby shop. The family was worried when the girl did not return home. The family approached Daraganj police after all attempts to find the girl went futile.

SHO of Daraganj police station Brijkishor Gautam constituted three teams which took help of ICCC and CCTV cameras installed under operation Drishti and Trinetra. Within two hours, police teams traced the girl near Dashashwamedh Ghat. The girl informed police that she had gone to buy chips but lost her way back home.

Sub-inspector Vikas Yadav, SI Ramesh Kumar, head constable Nihaluddin Khan, constables Anil Kumar, Sunil Verma, woman constable Jyoti Rani, Reena Patel, Suchi Tiwari and others were in the police team.