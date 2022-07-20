Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Focus will be on the old and dilapidated buildings of the police stations which will get a makeover.

For the project, the police officials are conducting a survey of police stations following which a proposal will be sent to the state government for approval.

Plans are also afoot to make the police stations hi-tech with modern facilities like interrogation room, parking, watch towers, CCTV etc. Moreover, arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said.

IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said a survey would be carried out and feedback was being summoned from police officials in this connection. Barracks for lodging policemen at police stations on the routes going towards Sangam would be constructed, he added.

Barracks were constructed at Jhunsi police stations during Kumbh-2019 but they are still to be constructed at Naini and Phaphamau police stations. Land has been identified for construction of new police station at Phaphamau. However, many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space.

There is no parking facility at Kotwali which lies in busy Chowk area on GT Road which goes straight towards Sangam.

Construction of new buildings is being proposed at such police stations which will include parking and other facilities for cops and devotees. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh. Airport police station will be constructed before Mahakumbh while a new police station for Baghada area is also in the pipeline, officials said.

