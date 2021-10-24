Prayagraj police to assist CBI in attaching assets of Atiq’s son

PRAYAGRAJ: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court orders to attach the properties of Mafiosi turned politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Umar, Prayagraj police will now assist the investigating agency in identifying the assets owned by him in the district.

“All assistance will be extended to the CBI team in tracing Umar and taking further action as ordered by the court,” said Virendra Yadav, inspector and station house officer (SHO) of Khuldabad police station.

According police, Umar, wanted in abduction and assault on a Lucknow-based realtor at Deoria jail some years back, is at large since CBI Lodged an FIR against him and a reward of ₹2 lakh was declared on his arrest.

Umar is the eldest son of former MP Atiq Ahmad and has carried out canvassing for him when Atiq contested bypolls for Phulpur Loksabha constituency some years back while in jail. However, some months later, a Lucknow based realtor Mohit Agarwal alleged that Umar and his associates abducted him from his residence in Lucknow and took him to Deoria Jail where he was assaulted and forced to transfer his properties by Atiq.

An FIR was lodged at Lucknow but Umar’s name was removed during investigations. However, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation to CBI in April 2019, following which a fresh case was lodged in connection with the incident against 12 persons including Atiq, his son Umar and associates Zaki, Faruq, Gulam Sarwar, Zafar Ullah and others.

In the crackdown against Atiq Ahmad and his gang members, many of their properties were attached while dozens of residential and commercial buildings owned by them were razed by joint teams of administration, police and PDA officials under Gangster Act. While, police investigation revealed about many properties of Atiq and his close associates, none of Umar’s properties were identified or seized.

Police officials said that properties, owned by Atiq and his associates and some of his relatives against whom gangster act was lodged, were identified and action was taken against them. Umar was not part of the investigation as no case was registered against him here in Pryagaraj.

CBI officials have carried out separate investigations about Umar and might have identified movable and immovable assets owned by him, police officials added.