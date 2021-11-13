Prayagraj: Poor air quality in Sangam city poses health threat to residents

PRAYAGRAJ: With the onset of winter, the side effects of air pollution have increased in Sangam city. Air pollution can cause various ailments including breathing related problems, and can even harm vital organs like heart, lungs, eyes, skin and cause acute respiratory infections.

To check air quality, UP Pollution Control Board has installed automated electronic devices at three places which include Jhunsi, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) and Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC). The air quality index (AQI) at Jhunsi on Friday was at 324g/m3, at MNNIT 279g/m3 and at PMC 111g/m3, which were above the prescribed AQI standard of 50-100g/m3.

As the air quality in the city is deteriorating, a number of medicos, officials of transport department and weather experts have recommended caution to the people.

Former president of Allahabad Medical Association (AMA), Dr MK Madnani says, “Asthma is a respiratory disease caused by environmental pollution wherein the person feels difficulty in breathing, a feeling of pressure in the chest and cough, causing phlegm. These are caused from allergies.”

Air pollution could also be dangerous for the eyes. Ophthalmologist Dr Kamaljeet Singh says, “Pollution affects the cells of the eyes, due to which the problem of dryness, redness and pain increases in the eyes. Due to the presence of elements like nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide and Sulphur dioxide in the polluted air, there is more damage to the eyes.”

According to kidney specialist Dr Anurag Singh, Environmental pollution is extremely dangerous for the kidney. Heavy metals floating in the air and reaching the body through food get trapped in the kidneys. In recent times, the prevalence of kidney diseases has increased due to pollution.

“If we start getting clean air and water, then not only the kidney gets benefitted but also the spread of diseases will get reduced,” he adds.

Senior dermatologist of the city, Dr KG Singh says, “Pollution in the air is dangerous for the skin as this makes it lose its moisture and leads to various problems, including redness, rosacea and eczema. Due to this, fine lines, wrinkles and spots start appearing before time.”

To cut air pollution from vehicles, transport office has also taken several initiatives. “Vehicles are being checked regularly but still lot of awareness has to be spread. People should participate in the workshops conducted by us and understand how they can save the environment. The department is continuously taking action in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board,” says regional transport officer (RTO), Prayagraj, RK Maurya.

Regional environment officer RK Singh says, “Weather is also deteriorating air quality index in the city as lack of a bit strong winds (blowing at a speed of 10 to 15 kmph) has affected the AQI.”

“However, the situation is now improving gradually as the incidents of stubble burning have come down in the district. We are also monitoring the constructions sites to check air pollution,” he says.