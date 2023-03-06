Prayagraj ready for Holi splash as markets flooded with products

Markets of Sangam city are buzzing with activities these days as people of all age groups are busy making purchases for Holi. Both established and makeshift shops are offering a range of products, including sweets, khoya, snacks, scented Gulal, sprinklers, water guns and colours etc.

Shops in different markets of Sangam city selling Holi related products. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

A rush of customers can easily be seen in all prominent markets, including Chowk, Katra, Civil Lines, Kydganj etc. Same is the scene in many localities like Teliyarganj, Rajroopur, Rajapur and Preetam Nagar. Fast selling products include colours, fancy caps, facemasks, sprinklers and balloons. Even colourful wigs are high on the demand.

“Business is good and with the past year being financially good for most people post Covid pandemic, people are finally gearing up for mega celebrations,” said Mohd Khalid, a bulk seller of these products in Chowk.

Likewise, the shops selling readymade garments are also witnessing a beeline of customers. These shops in Civil Lines, Katra and Kydganj are full of new stock matching the choice of both young and middle-aged people.

Among several outfits, the traditional Kurta-Pyjama remains favourite, said Anil Srivastava, owning a shop in Katra market. Many roadside vendors who have set up temporary shops are selling synthetic colours and paints of different hues, including golden and silver.

“Many Holi colours being sold these days contain many harmful chemicals. Some even have dyes meant for industrial uses like dying of textiles and are not meant to be applied on humans. These colours contain heavy metals, acids and powdered glass and therefore one needs to be extra careful,” said prof Jagdamba Singh, former head of the department of chemistry, Allahabad University.

“The black paste that many youngsters use can have lead oxide while green paste contains copper sulphate, red often has is mercury sulphate etc and all these are toxic and can result in skin allergies, eye irritation etc,” he added.

