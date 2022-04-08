Prayagraj residents wilt under scorching sun

In the last one week, the mercury has remained above the 40-degree Celsius mark in Prayagraj. Naturally, citizens prefer to remain indoors during the day unless urgent work or their jobs force them to move out.

According to the Indian Meteorological department, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal, on Friday (April 8).

To add to their woes, the huge gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures is making life miserable for the locals and visitors alike. While the maximum temperature of the city has even reached 42.8 degrees Celsius this week, the night temperature comes down to around 20 degrees and this gap between the daily temperatures is causing health problems.

Meteorologists say that the unusual increase in the maximum temperature and relatively slower increase in the minimum temperature this time. This difference —diurnal variation — has a significant impact on health. An increase in this difference makes one more susceptible to conditions like cough and cold. The human body can only tolerate average temperatures because adjusting to any sort of extreme is difficult.

Weather experts have warned that conditions will remain the same in the coming days too.

Because of the heat wave, deserted markets and desolate roads have become a daily affair. Be it youngsters or elderly, everyone can be seen moving with their faces wrapped.

Since the start of the month, the city has witnessed soaring temperatures with the maximum temperature reaching as much as 42.8 degrees on April 6. The maximum temperature on April 7 was 42.6 and on April 2 it was 42.5 degrees.

“The dusty conditions and temperatures staying above normal in the northern plains is the fallout of tampering with nature at the macro level, which surely affect climate at the micro level, such as a specific part of a landmass,” said former head of department of Geography, Allahabad University and a weather expert, Prof Savinder Singh.

The days to follow will be equally hot with occasional thunderstorms which is not a favourable sign for fruit and cereal harvest, he added.

As the mercury in the city is staying around 42 degrees, citizens are seeking respite in all possible ways. Be it caps and using umbrellas, to consuming watermelons and juices. Sugarcane and bel juice and panna are all hot-selling, courtesy thirsty people.

However, the hot season has brought smiles on the faces of farmers who are hopeful of getting a favourable monsoon this year. “The hot conditions may not be welcomed by the city folk but our experiences say that whenever there are constant hot conditions, monsoon is normal,” said Manish Pal, a farmer from Uttaraon area of the district.

“The people will not get any relief from the ongoing heat as temperatures will gradually keep rising with a sporadic hailstorm which would bring a brief spell of relief,” said former head of the department of Geography, AU, Prof AR Siddique.