Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj S-I suspended after video shows him dancing with dancer
others

Prayagraj S-I suspended after video shows him dancing with dancer

A video of a sub-inspector dancing with a woman, who was part of the orchestra party, during a pre-marriage ceremony, went viral on social media sites on Thursday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A video of a sub-inspector dancing with a woman, who was part of the orchestra party, during a pre-marriage ceremony, went viral on social media sites on Thursday. The S-I – who was posted at Sangipur police station of Pratapgarh district – has been suspended by SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil after an enquiry.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Yadav had gone to attend a Tilak ceremony in Gazipur district in plain clothes where he danced on stage with an orchestra woman.

Someone shot a video of the S-I on stage which went viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups on Thursday.

SP Pratapgarh district Satpal Antil took serious note of the viral video and handed over an enquiry to the circle officer, Lalganj. SP Satpal Antil said the SI has been suspended after it was confirmed that it was him in the viral video.

The sub-inspector went to Gazipur to attend the function without taking approval of leave from senior officials. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against the sub-inspector, he added.

Police officials said that the sub-inspector’s conduct has maligned the image of the disciplined police force. Policemen should maintain dignity but the viral video has sent a wrong message to society.

RELATED STORIES

Action was taken against a junior engineer of the power department after a video went viral in which he was seen dancing with women during a farewell party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP