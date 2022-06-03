Prayagraj S-I suspended after video shows him dancing with dancer

A video of a sub-inspector dancing with a woman, who was part of the orchestra party, during a pre-marriage ceremony, went viral on social media sites on Thursday. The S-I – who was posted at Sangipur police station of Pratapgarh district – has been suspended by SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil after an enquiry.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Yadav had gone to attend a Tilak ceremony in Gazipur district in plain clothes where he danced on stage with an orchestra woman.

Someone shot a video of the S-I on stage which went viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups on Thursday.

SP Pratapgarh district Satpal Antil took serious note of the viral video and handed over an enquiry to the circle officer, Lalganj. SP Satpal Antil said the SI has been suspended after it was confirmed that it was him in the viral video.

The sub-inspector went to Gazipur to attend the function without taking approval of leave from senior officials. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against the sub-inspector, he added.

Police officials said that the sub-inspector’s conduct has maligned the image of the disciplined police force. Policemen should maintain dignity but the viral video has sent a wrong message to society.

Action was taken against a junior engineer of the power department after a video went viral in which he was seen dancing with women during a farewell party.