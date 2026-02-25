Prayagraj sanctuary: Cluster development plan to boost blackbuck population

Conservation measures have been accelerated to raise the blackbuck population in the Chand Khamaria Blackbuck Sanctuary — Uttar Pradesh’s only notified blackbuck reserve — located about 40 km from Sangam city in Meja’s trans-Yamuna belt of Prayagraj district. A blackbuck (HT File Photo)

The administration plans to create a unified habitat cluster within the 126-hectare protected area by merging scattered conservation pockets into a continuous landscape.

Officials said the move will curb human interference and allow blackbucks greater freedom to roam, supporting safer breeding and sustained population growth.

Special teams will also conduct a comprehensive census, with findings forming the basis of a targeted, science-led conservation strategy to ensure long-term sustainability.

Spread across Chand Khamariya and Mahuli Kala villages in Meja, the sanctuary includes portions of Gram Sabha land leased to individuals, resulting in frequent human activity. Although 126 hectares are officially earmarked for conservation, blackbucks often stray into adjoining villages.

To address this, the revenue department will consolidate dispersed leased plots into designated clusters, following directions from the divisional commissioner. District officials, including the district magistrate and senior forest authorities, have carried out multiple inspections to strengthen conservation efforts, Arvind Kumar, divisional forest officer said.

He noted that the blackbuck population has risen from 404 in 2011 to 508 at present. The last census was held in 2022, with the next scheduled for March 2026.

The upcoming enumeration will be conducted by the forest department in collaboration with Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology. The sanctuary will be divided into sectors, and scientific techniques — including primary surveys, transect walks, pellet counts and waterhole counts — will be used to ensure accuracy.

Officials view the steady rise in blackbuck numbers in Uttar Pradesh as a positive conservation indicator. They believe that habitat consolidation, reduced disturbance and scientific monitoring will further strengthen protection measures.

Soumya Agarwal, divisional commissioner, recently inspected the site and directed preparation of a comprehensive proposal, which has now been completed.

Water conservation and habitat support

The sanctuary has one damaged check dam on the Lapri river. Along with repairs, two new check dams are also proposed. Under the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Livelihood Mission (Rural), stone pitching will be undertaken along both riverbanks.

Agarwal said improved water retention will keep the grass green year-round, expanding grazing grounds and supporting blackbuck movement across the landscape.

Tourism integration plan

A proposal is also being developed to link the sanctuary with the nearby protected Gangetic dolphin habitat to promote eco-tourism. Surveys are underway in dolphin-bearing stretches, and a joint plan is being prepared connecting Meja, Chand Khamariya and the dolphin zone.

Agarwal said plans include creating a midstream visitor halt point and a canteen facility nearby. Officials said integrating wildlife conservation with regulated tourism could help develop the area into a sustainable eco-tourism hub while strengthening protection efforts.