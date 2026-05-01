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Prayagraj schools told to use campus grounds for bus parking, pickup

Prayagraj authorities mandate schools to use their premises for parking and bus operations to enhance student safety and reduce traffic congestion.

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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To improve student safety and reduce traffic congestion outside schools, authorities in Prayagraj have directed educational institutions to utilise their own premises for parking and managing school buses. Officials added that students will now get on and off buses within school grounds rather than on public roads.

School buses parked in a school in Prayagraj (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The directive was issued during a meeting of the district school transport safety committee held at Sangam auditorium, chaired by additional district magistrate Satyam Mishra.

School managements were instructed to ensure that buses are stationed only in designated parking areas within campuses to prevent traffic snarls outside institutions, he said. Authorities also asked all schools to constitute a school transport safety committee to monitor and address student safety concerns.

During the meeting, principals and administrators were briefed on compliance with the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles (26th Amendment) Rules, 2018, particularly those governing the operation and regulation of school vehicles.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring that students are picked up and dropped off safely within school premises. Official records show that Prayagraj has 2,358 registered school vehicles operating in the district.

Officials from various departments and representatives of transport unions attended the meetings, underscoring the administration’s commitment to safer school transportation and smoother urban traffic management.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Prayagraj schools told to use campus grounds for bus parking, pickup
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Prayagraj schools told to use campus grounds for bus parking, pickup
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