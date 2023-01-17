Prayagraj: Soon, Magh Mela to be live-streamed globally

Prayagraj police have made arrangements for live streaming of Magh Mela which will enable devotees even from far-off shores including foreign countries to watch it. Police have already started conducting trials of live streaming on the instructions of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Efforts are underway to broadcast the scenes of lakhs of devotees taking the holy dip at Sangam through live streaming, officials said.

It is worth mentioning that through live streaming audio and video can be broadcast live using high-speed internet and can be seen and heard in real-time. Prayagraj police have carried out a trial of live streaming.

Police commissioner Ramit Sharma said as a trial live streaming of Magh Mela was carried out for a short period of time but it is taking some time to make it a regular feature as some technical issues are being sorted out.

During Kumbh 2019, live streaming of Magh Mela during important bathing days was carried out by the media but there were no arrangements for live streaming by the police or administration. However, a trial of live streaming is being carried out this Magh Mela for Mahakumbh 2025. In this Magh Mela, only police drones are being used and any filming or videography with private drones is strictly prohibited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through police drones, aerial view of Magh Mela could be watched live across the world. A special tag word will be used which will enable internet users to search the link for watching live streaming of Magh Mela easily.