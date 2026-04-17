Prayagraj steps up action against illegal parking, 23 notices issued

Traffic congestion on city roads has become a daily challenge for commuters, and poor parking habits are only worsening the problem. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones, along with the failure to use designated parking spaces within commercial buildings, have significantly added to the chaos, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Vehicles parked on roadside outside commercial buildings in Civil Lines area. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In response to the growing problem, district magistrate Manish Verma has issued firm instructions. He has directed educational institutions across the city to ensure that school buses and other vehicles used by students are parked within the school’s parking space. This initiative intends to ease traffic congestion and improve vehicle movement on roads surrounding schools.

In line with this initiative, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has also intensified efforts to curb illegal and unorganised parking. The authority issued notices to 23 commercial buildings—including shopping malls, banks and automobile showrooms—for not utilising their in-house parking facilities. Because of this negligence, visitors to these establishments often park their two‑wheelers and cars on roadsides, worsening congestion.

PDA secretary Ajeet Singh stated that traffic congestion outside commercial buildings has increased significantly over time. He cautioned that building owners have a one-week deadline to comply with parking norms, failing this, their properties could be sealed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Structures such as Bihari Bhawan, HDFC Bank branch in Civil Lines and various automobile and jewellery showrooms are already on the list for action. The process of issuing notices has begun, and strict measures will be taken against those who fail to adhere to the rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Structures such as Bihari Bhawan, HDFC Bank branch in Civil Lines and various automobile and jewellery showrooms are already on the list for action. The process of issuing notices has begun, and strict measures will be taken against those who fail to adhere to the rules. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the traffic department has been carrying out regular checking drives to control road congestion, but officials acknowledge that these measures alone are not enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the traffic department has been carrying out regular checking drives to control road congestion, but officials acknowledge that these measures alone are not enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traffic inspector Amit Kumar noted that challans and enforcement drives have not delivered the desired results. He emphasised the need for a coordinated approach involving multiple agencies, including the PDA, Nagar Nigam, local police, and the traffic department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic inspector Amit Kumar noted that challans and enforcement drives have not delivered the desired results. He emphasised the need for a coordinated approach involving multiple agencies, including the PDA, Nagar Nigam, local police, and the traffic department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that strict enforcement against parking in no-parking zones is crucial to ensure lasting relief from congestion on city roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that strict enforcement against parking in no-parking zones is crucial to ensure lasting relief from congestion on city roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON