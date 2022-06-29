Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth 2.25 crore in Koraon

In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said.

Circle officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on tip off, STF team intercepted a DCM truck at Garha Bazar in Koraon area of trans-Yamuna on Tuesday night. On being searched, 9.29 quintals of marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore and 65 bundles of bubble wrap plastic for hiding marijuana were recovered from the truck.

The truck driver Anoop Kumar Mishra and his assistant Pawan Singh of Koraon and Harikant Singh of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh were arrested from the spot. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.

During questioning, they told police that they used to bring marijuana from Rajmundari area of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The marijuana was then supplied to retail dealers on high rates in Mirzapur, Prayagraj and districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The kingpin of the gang is one Rakesh Singh of Rewa who was following the truck but fled when STF team intercepted it. The fake invoice bill was provided by Rakesh to dodge police. Anoop and Pawan used to get ₹70,000 every time they smuggled marijuana while Harikant used to contact local dealers.