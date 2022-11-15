Prayagraj: Student shot at by unidentified miscreants for foiling loot bid

Three unidentified miscreants shot at a 19-year-old youth after he resisted a loot attempt with him at Parade Ground under the Kydganj police station of the city on Tuesday afternoon. The youth received a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts were on to trace and arrest the miscreants, police said.

According to reports, a resident of the Jhunsi area, Bankelal Yadav’s son Shubham studies at a coaching institute in the Tagore Town area. He came to attend coaching class on Tuesday and then went to Parade Ground. Shubham was talking to someone on the phone when three miscreants on a bike approached him. One of them tried to snatch Shubham’s mobile but he offered resistance and caught him. However, the other two miscreants also attacked Shubham and assaulted him with a pistol butt on his head. The miscreants then shot Shubham in his leg and fled the spot.

Despite receiving a bullet injury in his leg, Shubham took his cycle to return to his coaching. However, the SHO of Daraganj police station who was on duty at GT Jawahar crossing stopped him upon seeing him bleeding. Daraganj police admitted Shubham to SRN hospital and informed his kin about the incident. On the complaint of Shubham’s father, an FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants at the Kydganj police station.

On instructions from senior police officials, police launched a hunt for miscreants and traced their location through CCTV footage. Police officials said a massive hunt has been launched for the assailants. Suspects have been rounded up for questioning into the incident, they added.