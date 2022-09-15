Prayagraj: Students of govt primary schools finally start getting textbooks

A total of 34,88,641 books will be distributed free of cost this year to the students enrolled in classes 1 to 8 in government-run primary and upper primary schools of Prayagraj, informed district basic education department officials.

UP Basic Education Board schools’ new academic session began on April 1, but the students are still in the process of being given the free textbooks. The books are becoming available to the kids with almost six-month delay, said officials.

So far, 29,66,740 books have already been supplied and out of these 26,09,361 (around 87.95%) books have even been delivered to schools concerned, they claimed.

Out of 29,15,377 books of Hindi medium for classes 1 to 8, a total of 27,75,587 books have arrived in the district and all of these have been distributed to the school children concerned as on September 14.

Likewise, out of 1,53,029 English medium books, a total of 34,143 have arrived and out of these 17,647 have also been distributed to the students concerned. Though an order for 3,86,546 workbooks of Hindi medium from class 1 to 3 have also been placed, till September 9 not a single workbook has been supplied, officials said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said so far 26,09,361 books have been supplied to the schools. Rest of the books too would be supplied as we get them from the publishers, he added

Tender has been awarded to deliver books from Block Resource Centres (BRCs) to government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. The books are being sent to the schools using small vehicles at approved election rates.

It is worth mentioning that realising the imminent delay, the then director (Basic Education) Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh had in April, 2022 itself asked BSAs to collect old textbooks from students promoted to next classes and distribute the same to students who had joined their classes this session as a make do arrangement till new books become available.