Prayagraj: Tractor driver looted, stabbed to death

A 28-year-old tractor driver was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Manda area of trans-Yamuna region of the district late Thursday night. The miscreants fled with cash worth around ₹13,500. A hunt has been launched for the miscreants, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhasora Narottam village under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area, Anil Kumar Tiwari was a tractor driver. On Thursday, Anil had gone to a village in neighbouring Mirzapur district to deliver bricks.

He was returning home late Thursday night along with one Ramchandra Bind of the same village who was on his own tractor trolley when the incident took place. They had reached the Manda-Baraundha Road at around 10pm when unidentified miscreants waylaid the tractor of Anil.

They stabbed Anil multiple times with sharp-edged weapon and looted cash ₹13,500 from him. Ramchandra Bind spotted seriously injured Anil and immediately alerted the Manda police. Anil was rushed to the community health centre at Manda but was declared brought dead.

On complaint of Anil’s brother Rakesh, police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants. SHO of Manda police station Arun Kumar said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the miscreants.