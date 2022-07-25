Prayagraj: Two bodies found on tracks under suspicious circumstances

Body of youth and another person with serious injuries were found covered with bed sheets on Pratapgarh-Prayagraj railway tracks in Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning. The injured was rushed to the district hospital where he also died while undergoing treatment. The duo is yet to be identified, police said.

According to reports, the driver of Saket Express spotted two persons covered with bed sheets lying on the tracks ahead of Vishwanathganj Railway Station in Pratapgarh and informed the station master after stopping the train.

SHO of Mandhata police station Ravindra Yadav reached the spot and carried out investigations.

It was found that one of the men, aged around 35 years was dead while another aged around 27 was alive but in a serious condition. He was rushed to the district hospital where he also died two hours later.

SHO said that efforts were on to identify the two bodies.

The exact circumstances of their death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination, he added.

Meanwhile, locals raised suspicion that the duo was killed and their bodies were thrown on the tracks to cover up the crime.

It is reported that before Saket Express, a goods train had passed from the same tracks some hours before. Nothing except a SIM card was found on the clothes of the two bodies. However, the SIM card was also not functional when police tried to use it with a mobile phone.