Prayagraj: Two held for hurling crude bombs at BJP leader's house

Prayagraj: Two held for hurling crude bombs at BJP leader’s house

others
Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:01 AM IST
The arrested persons had an enmity with her family over the suicide committed by sister of one of the accused, police said.
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Shivkuti police arrested two persons for throwing crude bombs at the house of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sangeeta Patel here on Monday night. Her brothers were also injured in the explosion. The arrested persons had an old enmity with her family over the suicide committed by sister of one of the accused, police said.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that taking action on a tip off, police team arrested one Chandrashekhar Patel, 27, and his friend Rahul Kumar Bhartiya, 30, residents of Georgetown area on Wednesday. The duo confessed to have thrown crude bombs at the house of Sangeeta Patel, a local BJP leader and daughter of late former MLA Rangnath Patel. Sangeeta’s brothers Vikas and Anurag had received shrapnel injuries in the attack. An FIR was lodged against the accused at Shivkuti police station on the complaint of Vikas.

After questioning the accused, it was revealed that accused Chandrashekhar Patel’s sister was married to Anurag Patel and she had committed suicide in 2019. Her family had registered a case of dowry death in this connection, but Anurag and Vikas were granted bail by the court. On Chandrashekhar’s behest, another accused Rahul Kumar had hurled crude bombs at their house, police officials added.

