Prayagraj: Two shooters injured in police encounter, nabbed
Two shooters were injured in an encounter with police team near Matiara village in the wee hours of Sunday. The injured shooters were allegedly involved in murder of a man at Shringverpur village on July 10. Three persons involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested on Saturday, police said.
SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, the police team tried to intercept two suspects on a bike moving towards Pratapgarh. However, they opened fire at the police team resulting in bullet injuries to a constable Manjeet Singh.
SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the two miscreants got injuries in their legs following retaliatory firing. Countrymade firearms and some ammunition were recovered from the duo identified as Shahenshah Alam of Phaphamau and Sanjay Maurya of Pratapgarh, he added.
Police officials further said the duo was involved in murder of one Harendra Mishra in Shringverpur on July 10. The shooters opened fire on former village head of Karmain village of Pratapgarh Santosh Singh and his friend Harendra Mishra. Harendra received bullet injuries in his head and died on the spot while Santosh survived the attack.
After investigations, police arrested Surendra Maurya of Nawabganj, Dhiraj Singh of Pratapgarh and Shalu Singh of Rae Bareli. It was revealed that they had planned the murder on behest of one Niraj Singh of Pratapgarh who had an old enmity with Santosh Singh.
-
Homes rattled by high tide due to coastal road work: SoBo residents
MumbaiFor the past few days, residents living in bungalows on Marine Drive have been feeling unusual vibrations sitting in their homes, which they noticed were coinciding with high-tide timings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing the 10.58-km coastal road project, for which it had to relocate a large number of tetrapods between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea Face.
-
Over two acres of mangroves to be cleared for world’s fourth-longest pedestrian bridge
Mumbai A little over two acres of mangroves are proposed to be cleared from the banks of the Mithi River for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Mahim Nature Park. The bridge will significantly reduce travel time between BKC and Sion and will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 commuters at any given time, as per details submitted to the forest department for their clearance.
-
Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram
A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.
-
Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. “We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. The project also assumes political significance.
-
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics