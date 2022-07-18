Prayagraj: Two shooters injured in police encounter, nabbed

Two shooters were injured in an encounter with police team near Matiara village in the wee hours of Sunday. The injured shooters were allegedly involved in murder of a man at Shringverpur village on July 10. Three persons involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested on Saturday, police said.

SHO of Nawabganj police station Rakesh Kumar Rai said acting on tip off, the police team tried to intercept two suspects on a bike moving towards Pratapgarh. However, they opened fire at the police team resulting in bullet injuries to a constable Manjeet Singh.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the two miscreants got injuries in their legs following retaliatory firing. Countrymade firearms and some ammunition were recovered from the duo identified as Shahenshah Alam of Phaphamau and Sanjay Maurya of Pratapgarh, he added.

Police officials further said the duo was involved in murder of one Harendra Mishra in Shringverpur on July 10. The shooters opened fire on former village head of Karmain village of Pratapgarh Santosh Singh and his friend Harendra Mishra. Harendra received bullet injuries in his head and died on the spot while Santosh survived the attack.

After investigations, police arrested Surendra Maurya of Nawabganj, Dhiraj Singh of Pratapgarh and Shalu Singh of Rae Bareli. It was revealed that they had planned the murder on behest of one Niraj Singh of Pratapgarh who had an old enmity with Santosh Singh.