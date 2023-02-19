Prayagraj: Woman held for killing daughter

Industrial area police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly throwing her child in a well which resulted in the death of the child recently. The woman confessed to her crime over regular arguments with her family members, police said.

On February 11, the body of Sanjay Yadav’s daughter Saumya aged between 4 years and 6 months was found in a well at Mawaiya village. On the complaint of Sanjay’s brother Pawan, an FIR was registered against unidentified miscreants.

Investigations revealed that Sanjay’s wife Mamta threw her own child into the well on the night of February 10. She then raised an alarm claiming that Sauyma had gone missing. Police questioned Mamta during which she confessed to having committed the crime. SHO of Industrial area police station Sanjeev Kumar Chaubey said Mamta took the step following regular fights with other members of the family over petty affairs. She has been arrested and sent to jail, SHO added.

Case registered against Atiq’s kin for demanding extortion

PRAYAGRAJ Puramufti police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s kin for allegedly demanding extortion and issuing threats to a person. Further investigation will be carried out after investigations, police said.

In his complaint given to police, Abdul Danish of Bamrauli area has claimed that Atiq’s brother-in-law Mohd Tariq, his kin Qamar Saeed, Shahid and Mohd Aman often assault him and his family and misbehave with them.

On the evening of February 14, the accused approached Abdul at his dairy and assaulted him. They demanded ₹10 lakh from him or else leave the place. They threatened him with dire consequences in the name of former MP Atiq Ahmad.

SHO of Puramufti police station said an FIR has been registered and further investigations were on. Both families are also locked in property-related disputes, he added.

Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area

PRAYAGRAJ A body of a youth with injury marks was found in a dried-up canal near Padila village under Tharwai police station on Sunday morning. Police reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary. The youth could not be identified till late in the evening, police said.

Locals spotted the body in the morning and informed the police. The youth was aged around 30 years, and he had injuries to the back of his head and other parts of his body. A large crowd assembled at the scene, but no one could recognise the youth.

DCP trans-Ganga area Abhishek Agarwal said efforts were in to identify the youth and the crime branch has been roped in to crack the case.

