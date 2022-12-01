Prayagraj youth shoots at parents after scuffle, arrested

In a shocking incident, a youth shot at his parents with his licensed revolver in their house at Mama Bhanja Talab locality under Naini police station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The police admitted the injured couple to SRN hospital where their condition is now out of danger.

The youth locked himself in the house with the gun after the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot with crime branch and SWAT team.

Police team entered the house through the terrace and arrested the accused with the gun after all efforts to make him surrender failed, officials said.

SSP said the accused has been arrested with the licensed firearm used in the crime. Police team recovered seven empty cartridges and eight live bullets from the spot. Forensic teams are collecting more samples from the crime scene.

The accused was being questioned to ascertain the reasons behind the incident, SSP added.

According to reports, Lalchand Jaiswal’s sons, Dinesh Jaiswal, 28, and Ritesh Jaiswal, 25, run a grocery and shoe shop in outer portion of their house. Police investigations revealed that Ritesh had an argument with his brother Dinesh over some issue on Wednesday afternoon. After a heated exchange of words, Ritesh took possession of his father’s licensed revolver and aimed at Dinesh. However, their mother Kusum Devi came in between to protect Dinesh. In a fit of rage, Ritesh opened fire resulting in bullet injury to his mother near the chest.

Ritesh then fired more shots in a bid to kill his brother. Dinesh fled to safety but their father Lalchand Jaiswal received a bullet in his hand. Locals rescued Lalchand and Kusum Devi after Dinesh ran outside and raised an alarm.

Ritesh then locked himself in the house with the licensed revolver.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that there were regular scuffles between Ritesh and other members of the family for past some time. Ritesh was heard issuing threats to his kin during the arguments. Ritesh and his brother Dinesh both were married but had estranged relatives with their wives, locals added.