Prayagraj’s second industrial corridor set to come up at Soraon

After efforts to enhance the religious and spiritual identity of Kumbh city Prayagraj with the mega religious fair of Kumbh-2019 and temple renovations in the run-up to Mahakumbh-2025, the Yogi government is also trying to boost the district’s economic development.

Under the initiative, efforts have begun in earnest to set up a second industrial corridor in the district in the trans-Ganga area of Soraon, located around 25 km from Sangam city.

A road map is being prepared for it to be set up in the area around the Ganga Expressway and the survey work for it has already started. Already an industrial corridor is being set up in the trans-Yamuna area of the Shankargarh area of the district, located around 40 km from Prayagraj city.

The state government is taking steps to revive industries in the Naini Industrial area of Prayagraj.

For setting up the industrial corridor at Soraon, a team of district administration and Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority ie UPEIDA has inspected the proposed area along with other officials concerned, district officials shared.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) and the Nodal Officer of the initiative Jagdamba Singh said that after laying the foundation of the industrial corridor in Shankargarh, a second industrial area is going to be developed in Soraon region.

The state government plans to develop this second industrial corridor on behalf of UPEIDA in Prayagraj in the area around the Ganga expressway. For this, three villages adjacent to the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj have been identified, he added.

According to the nodal officer of the project, the three villages which have been identified for this include Malak Chaturi, Judapur Dandu and Bari Sarai Lal. The designated team of officials during the survey of the area also assessed the land availability from the state government and farmers for this new industrial corridor. The further process will be completed on the instructions of the state government, he explained.

It is worth mentioning that Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has undertaken a survey of the Shankargarh region for developing it as an industrial hub following a go-ahead over its proposal in this regard from district officials. Already Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is looking for land to set up a solar power plant for which this region is ideal. The government also has received a proposal to establish an oil refinery in this area, which is to be established in Shankargarh block on 2000 acres of land.

UPSIDA regional manager Ashish Nath said that the work post-survey was progressing at a good speed. “We expect that work of setting up industries will start in the next four to five months,” he added.

Following agreements reached during the Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, as many as 132 companies which signed agreements at the Investors’ Summit are now ready for the ground-breaking ceremony in Prayagraj having made investments worth around ₹81.48 billion. The plants and units of these firms will be formally inaugurated in the proposed ground-breaking ceremony set to be held after Diwali, informed district officials.

With plants and set-ups of these companies becoming fully operational by year-end, employment will be available to 13,720 people in the district.

