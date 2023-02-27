Prayagraj’s two startups collaborate with UGI, to get support from UIH

To get support for proper direction and momentum to their business, two startups from Prayagraj formally came under the umbrella of United Incubation Hub (UIH) of United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini, on Monday.

Singed MoUs being shown at the ceremony. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To cement the pact, representatives of these startups including Grihanikala Pvt Ltd and ECS Pvt Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during a meeting organised at UIH located at the United Institute of Technology (UIT), informed UGI officials.

It is worth mentioning that incubation is a process which is essentially required by startups to get the requisite facilities and support from the incubation centre to grow and develop.

Director, UIH Gaurav Gulati, and CEO Shivesh Gaur and the founders of both the startups, Rishabh Dubey and Arpita Kuwaha from Grahinikala and Pradeep Singh from ECS signed the MoU respectively.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the principal, UIT Prof Sanjay Srivastava, and dean, of students welfare, United College of Engineering and Research (UCER) Prof Nandita Pradhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, the director of UIH congratulated the founders and members of the startups and said that with this agreement, both the entrepreneurs would now be able to avail facilities of UIH and accelerate their business.

The representatives of both startups thanked the director of UIH Gaurav Gulati for giving them the opportunity to collaborate with UGI.

UGI PRO Rajesh Srivastava, UIH head Amitabh Srivastava, manager Harshita Srivastava and Manas Pandey were also present on the occasion.