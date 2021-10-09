Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj:Tanker containing spurious petrol seized, one held
others

Prayagraj:Tanker containing spurious petrol seized, one held

The arrested person confessed that he purchased the spurious petrol mixed with solvent for ₹45 per litre and was going to sell it for ₹65 per litre.
Police seized the tanker containing 25,000 litres of spurious petrol worth 20 lakh. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Dhumanganj police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang, involved in supplying spurious fuel, and arrested a member of the gang with adulterated petrol worth 20 lakh. The accused was being questioned further to identify his accomplices, police said.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that acting on a tip-off the police arrested one Akhilesh Sharma of Jaunpur with a tanker containing 25,000 litres of spurious petrol. During questioning, Sharma informed that he came from Noida to supply the spurious fuel but the deal failed.

Sharma confessed that he purchased the spurious fuel mixed with solvent for 45 per litre and was going to sell it for 65 per litre. The tanker containing the spurious fuel had been seized by the police, the police officer added

