Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pre-monsoon showers hamper completion of PMC civic works
others

Pre-monsoon showers hamper completion of PMC civic works

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook civic work in April officials believed they would utilise the lockdown period to complete it in a month
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:55 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook civic work in April officials believed they would utilise the lockdown period to complete it in a month.

Their plans have gone awry as the pre-monsoon rains have posed a major hurdle, with work, mostly related to laying water pipelines, has remained half-done.

Laxmi road, Bajirao road and other key streets have been facing an inconvenience, aggravated over the past week due to rains lashing the city every day.

According to officials, the Pune civic body started civic works such as a laying new water and drainage lines in many parts of the city. Now with state government partially lifting the lockdown, traffic is back on these streets since Tuesday.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We will complete the work by June 10. We have given instructions to all contractors to speed up work and complete it as early as possible. Last week, traders met us and requested us to complete the work. However, we are facing a problem due to the pre-monsoon showers.”

Sanjay Gaikwad, a resident of Kasba peth, said, “Most of the peth areas have been dug up. There is no space to walk properly or ride a bike. Due to incomplete civic work, we cannot visit the markets. It is a very difficult condition.’

Fatechand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Association, said, “Corporation is doing their best to complete work. We requested them to complete work as unlocking starts. The work cannot hamper our business and they are doing well.”

Khemnar accepted that people and shopkeepers are facing problems due to the incomplete work. “We are trying our best. We are continuously monitoring work. We have given instructions to carry out work at night also,” he said.

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “Work of laying new pipe lines is going on in the heart of the city. At present, 85 per cent of the reinstatement work has been completed. We have issued instructions for contractors to complete the works.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP