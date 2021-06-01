Pre-monsoon showers hamper completion of PMC civic works

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook civic work in April officials believed they would utilise the lockdown period to complete it in a month.

Their plans have gone awry as the pre-monsoon rains have posed a major hurdle, with work, mostly related to laying water pipelines, has remained half-done.

Laxmi road, Bajirao road and other key streets have been facing an inconvenience, aggravated over the past week due to rains lashing the city every day.

According to officials, the Pune civic body started civic works such as a laying new water and drainage lines in many parts of the city. Now with state government partially lifting the lockdown, traffic is back on these streets since Tuesday.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We will complete the work by June 10. We have given instructions to all contractors to speed up work and complete it as early as possible. Last week, traders met us and requested us to complete the work. However, we are facing a problem due to the pre-monsoon showers.”

Sanjay Gaikwad, a resident of Kasba peth, said, “Most of the peth areas have been dug up. There is no space to walk properly or ride a bike. Due to incomplete civic work, we cannot visit the markets. It is a very difficult condition.’

Fatechand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Association, said, “Corporation is doing their best to complete work. We requested them to complete work as unlocking starts. The work cannot hamper our business and they are doing well.”

Khemnar accepted that people and shopkeepers are facing problems due to the incomplete work. “We are trying our best. We are continuously monitoring work. We have given instructions to carry out work at night also,” he said.

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “Work of laying new pipe lines is going on in the heart of the city. At present, 85 per cent of the reinstatement work has been completed. We have issued instructions for contractors to complete the works.”