CCTVs to be installed at bathing ghats, temples & Kanwar Yatra routes

PRAYAGRAJ In line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, the principal secretary (home) and the director general of police (DGP) have given necessary orders regarding the preparations for safely conducting the Kanwar Yatra. The orders were given on Saturday during a detailed review meeting that was attended by the officials of Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot divisions.

Ghats being cleaned ahead of the Kanwar Yatra in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Devotees, kanwarias, and visitors should not face any kind of inconvenience during Kanwar Yatra, said principal secretary Sanjay Prasad. He said that along with installing CCTVs on ghats, routes and Shiva temples, public address systems should also be put in place. The official added that authorities concerned should ensure cleanliness, proper lighting, drinking water and other necessary arrangements on ghats, temples and Kanwar Yatra routes. There should be continuous patrolling on Kanwar routes and ghats, he further said.

At the review meeting, which was attended by the divisional commissioner, commissioner of police, dstrict magistrates, and superintendents of police, Prasad directed officials of all the districts concerned to ensure proper arrangements of mobile toilets and lighting along with maintaining arrangements for divers and Jal police at the ghats. He also instructed them to make the arrangement of water barricading at the ghats bordering deep water.

Prasad further directed them to keep the roads, on which the Kanwariya would pass, in proper condition as well as to clean the drains built on the side of these roads. Along with ensuring adequate availability of anti-venom and other essential medicines in the CHCs and PHCs falling on the Kanwar route, he also gave instructions to ensure the presence of doctors compulsorily. He instructed them to make arrangements for a temporary medical camp on Kanwar Yatra route as well.

The principal secretary also ordered officials to maintain all necessary medical facilities in the trauma centres of the hospitals situated along the highways. Along with keeping special vigil at sensitive places, he gave orders to maintain proper arrangements for crowd management, CCTV. He asked officials to make sure that help from the volunteers is taken for the successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra as per the requirement. He also gave instructions to maintain the system of continuous patrolling on Kanwar Routes and ghats.

Likewise, the DGP, Vijay Kumar while directing the authorities in the meeting, said that timely issuance of traffic advisory and deployment of women police on ghats and kanwar routes should be ensured as per requirement. The senior cop asked them to keep special monitoring and arrangements on stretches falling on the kanwar routes. He also instructed them to put up signage at blind turns on Kanwar Yatra routes.

In the meeting, ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IG Chandra Prakash, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, District Magistrate-Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri and senior officers of other divisions gave detailed information about the arrangements made in view of the Kanwar Yatra.