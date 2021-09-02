Prepare traffic management plan at earliest: Ashu tells Ludhiana police

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu directed the senior officials of Ludhiana Police, municipal corporation, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure a smooth ride for city residents during the upcoming festive season.

He said that as construction is underway on several main roads, the concerned officials should prepare a comprehensive plan for effective traffic management.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu chaired a meeting in this regard at Police Lines on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the commissioner of police Naunihal Singh, ADC (UD) Sandeep Kumar, MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, Joint CP J Elanchezhian, Joint CP Deepak Pareek, NHAI senior officials, traffic expert Rahul Verma, XEN Smart City Raman Kaushal, besides several others.

The cabinet minister said that it is known that under the Ludhiana Smart City project, the work on an elevated road project at Ferozepur Road, at Pakhowal Road Rail Over Bridge, and two Rail Under Bridges, upgradation of Malhar Road as Smart Road, etc. is going on in full swing.

Ashu stated that due to these development projects being carried out for the benefit and welfare of city residents, there have been reports of traffic congestion/jams in some parts of the city. He has asked the traffic police and MC Ludhiana to prepare their traffic management plan at the earliest.

He said that the Tehbazaari wing of MC should also clear encroachments on the roads where traffic congestion is prevalent.

He also directed the NHAI officials to clear the unnecessary traffic hazards or barricading on roads so that people do not suffer.

He promised the residents that all bottlenecks that lead to traffic congestion will be cleared on priority.

He directed the Ludhiana Police to ensure that all CCTVs installed under the safe city project are in working condition as they help keep a check on criminal activities. He also directed them to depute PCR personnel at all points where there’s traffic congestion.

Ashu said that he would personally monitor and review the traffic management plan weekly. We will not tolerate any lapse by any official.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu has appealed to the city residents to assist the Punjab government during the construction of these development projects that will benefit them in the future.