Present period a golden opportunity for investment in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over land allotment letters to three companies and a trust for setting up industrial units and a medical college in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the audience during the programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The companies include India Chip Pvt Ltd (the HCL Foxconn joint venture), Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Limited. Land was also allotted to Bodhisatva Charitable Trust for the medical college.

Thanking the entrepreneurs, the chief minister said, “Over the past eight-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented industrial transformation driven by policy stability, good governance, and swift implementation.”

“The state has emerged as a symbol of delivering results beyond expectations,” he said and described the present period as a golden opportunity for investment in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government’s ‘Industry First, Investment First’ approach has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a stable, secure, and dependable destination for global investors.”

Through the UP Global Investors Summit, the state has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented and grounded, he said. Proposals exceeding ₹5 lakh crore are set to be ready for ground breaking in the near future, he added.

“Strong law and order, world-class infrastructure, and excellent connectivity have made Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination,” he said.

The state has the country’s largest rail network, extensive four-lane and six-lane inter-state connectivity, and four-lane highway access to every district headquarters. About 55 percent of India’s expressways are located in Uttar Pradesh, he said. The state also operates metro services in the highest number of cities, and the rapid rail system between Delhi and Meerut is already operational, the chief minister said.

“Uttar Pradesh will soon operationalise its fifth international airport at Jewar, which will emerge as a major hub for both passenger and cargo transportation,” he added.

“The investment process in the state is being strengthened through the use of technology. A dedicated team of 118 “Udyami Mitras” is assisting investors, while the disbursement of incentives is being ensured in a timely manner. Due to fast decision-making, transparent systems, and good governance, YEIDA has developed into a highly attractive investment destination in recent years,” he said.

“The potential of the IT and electronics sector in Uttar Pradesh has expanded rapidly, and the investment by Amber Enterprises Limited will play a crucial role in this growth.”

He noted that 55% of the mobile phones manufactured in the country are now produced in Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasising the need for skilled manpower, he said, “Industries must be provided with trained human resources as per their requirements”

He also directed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to actively work in this direction.

PROJECT DETAILS