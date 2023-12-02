President Droupadi Murmu to be chief guest at IIIT Lucknow convocation

LUCKNOW President Droupadi Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the upcoming convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow (IIIT Lucknow) on December 12, as announced by AM Sherry, the institute’s director. The convocation is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (Mars auditorium), and the President is expected to be present for approximately an hour. Rashtrapati Bhawan has granted its consent, and the institute is diligently undertaking all necessary measures to ensure the event becomes a memorable occasion.

File picture of President Droupadi Murmu at the convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, held in February earlier this year. (HT Photo)

A total of 315 degrees will be conferred, comprising 254 for men and 61 for women. These degrees and diplomas will encompass 13 programs, including three B Tech programs, two M Tech programs, two MBA courses, and six PG diplomas. The director expressed satisfaction at President Droupadi Murmu’s acceptance of the invitation to be the chief guest, highlighting the significance of this moment for graduating students as they listen to the President during the institute’s premier academic event.

This marks the second convocation for the institute, with the inaugural one held in April 2022. The director shared additional insights, stating, “The list of students receiving medals and degrees is nearly finalized, and all preparations related to the convocation are in their concluding stages.”

Earlier this year, President Murmu delivered an address at the convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on February 13. During her speech, she expressed deep reverence for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, referring to him as akin to a deity. President Murmu acknowledged the pivotal role Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar played in her journey, stating, “Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had done something because of which I am standing in front of you today,” while addressing the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

