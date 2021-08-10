President Kovind to visit Ayodhya by special train

LUCKNOW Ram Nath Kovind will become the first Indian President to visit Ayodhya when he reaches the temple town on a special train on August 29 to offers prayers at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

He will be accorded a warm welcome by the seers’ community at a special function proposed at the Ram Katha Park, said office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The President is also likely to offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and visit Kanak Bhawan. Kovind will witness the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir, they said.

The presidential train will arrive at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station from New Delhi and thereon leave for Ayodhya. It will cover a distance of 135km in around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

According to the Lucknow administration, the President will leave for Ayodhya from Charbagh railway station around 9.10am on August 29. The Presidential train is expected to reach the Ayodhya railway station around 11.30am.

After reaching Ayodhya, the President will leave for Ram Janmabhoomi and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is likely to accompany the President to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Rai is expected to apprise Kovind about the ongoing construction work of the temple.

The President will return to Lucknow the same day. The Presidential train will leave Ayodhya around 3.50pm and is expected to reach Lucknow around 6.20pm. All railway stations between Lucknow and Ayodhya will be put on high alert. In Lucknow, the President will stay at the Raj Bhawan.

This will be Kovind’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh by a Presidential train. On June 25, he had come to his home town Kanpur.

THE SCHEDULE

AUG 26: The President will reach Lucknow. He will be the chief guest at the ninth convocation ceremony at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

AUG 28: Kovind will leave for Gorakhpur, where he will lay the foundation of Ayush University and will also inaugurate a hospital of the Gorakhnath University. He will return to Lucknow the same day.

AUG 29: The President will go to Ayodhya on a special train and offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.