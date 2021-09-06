President Kovind to visit Prayagraj on September 11, preparations in full swing

The district administration has begun preparations for the President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Sangam city on September 11. UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to attend the function to be graced by Kovind.

The President would be in the city to attend a function in the Allahabad High Court wherein he would lay the foundation stones of a building for lawyers’ chambers and a multi-level parking facility. Kovind would also lay the foundation stone of a new Law University which would come up at Jhalwa, Prayagraj.

Confirming the President’s visit, ADM City, AK Kanaujia said, “Although we have yet not received the minute-to-minute protocol pertaining to President’s visit, but all the preparations needed for the visit are being put in place.”

As part of the preparations, all the roads, falling in the Presidents’ possible travel route is being decked up. The rough patches and pits have already been repaired and a fresh coat of paint is being applied on the road dividers. These preparations are being done in anticipation of the Presidents’ visit to Jhalwa, Sangam, or Circuit house by road.

Likewise, cleaning of the roadside drains and trimming of the trees falling on these routes are also being undertaken. Besides, work for setting up two huge pandals, one at cricket ground of Allahabad High Court and the second one at the site of the proposed Law University at Jhalwa have also begun.

Though the district administration has not received any information about Presidents’ visit to Sangam, preparations are nevertheless being made for a possible visit in case he makes a last-minute wish, official said.

Along with the preparations for the ‘road travel’, administration is also constructing temporary helipads to make it possible for the President to take an aerial route to Jhalwa and the Allahabad High Court ground where the ceremonies are proposed to be held. “Three temporary helipads are being constructed at the Polo Ground besides one each near the site of the proposed Law University in Jhalwa and at IIIT-A,” said another official.

“We have received the official protocol on Monday which mentions the President’s one hour stay in Sangam city for the function at Allahabad High court ground. However, there is no night stay mentioned in it,” informed additional SP (Protocol) Kuldeep Singh.

On Sunday evening, district magistrate Sanjay Khatri and DIG/SSP-Prayagraj Sarvashreshth Tripathi visited the site of the proposed temporary helipads at Polo ground.

President Kovid had visited his ancestral village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, and Lucknow from June 27 to 29. He came on the Presidential train to Kanpur and Lucknow. This was his first visit to his village since he became the President. Then between August 26 and August 29 he visited Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya. He went to and from Ayodhya and Lucknow on the Presidential train.