President Murmu in Nagaland on 2-day visit, urges more women to enter public life

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Nagaland’s capital Kohima for a two-day visit, and praised the people of the state for their vibrant culture, courage and respect accorded to women in the society.

“The Naga tribes are known for their vibrant culture and rich heritage that exemplifies our motto of ‘unity in diversity’,” she told the gathering during the reception.

Stating that Nagaland is a land of brave warriors, President Murmu said the indomitable spirit and courage of Naga soldiers, especially during the Kargil War, has long been recognised as exemplary. “The nation is proud of the brave men and women of Nagaland serving the Indian armed forces,” she said.

The President said that the high respect given to the women in the Naga society is demonstrated through the fact that the literacy rate among women in the state is higher than the national average, and Nagaland is considered the safest place for women in the country.

While lauding the state for recently electing its first woman to the lone Rajya Sabha seat, President Murmu urged women of Nagaland to come forward and get more involved in public life.

“If women are empowered, there is more development in society. Women lead with empathy, with care and they will give a new dimension to the development journey of Nagaland,” she said.

Also lauding the state for institutionalising its traditional mode of local self-governance through the Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act of 1978, Murmu said she is eager to learn more about the village councils and village development boards that are established modes of decentralised governance in the state.

The President also virtually inaugurated more than 50 projects in various sectors, ranging from education to road infrastructure.

“I am confident that these projects will improve literacy and ease of living, and boost tourism and economy of the state,” she stated.

While acknowledging that Nagaland has made significant progress in various development parameters, she urged upon the people of the state to rededicate themselves toward the goal of a more prosperous and developed Nagaland as it completes 60 years of statehood next month.

Mentioning the people of Nagaland’s aspiration for peace and development, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the people are hopeful for an early solution to the decades-long Naga political issue, particularly after the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Centre and Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) in 2015 and Agreed Position in 2017 between the Centre and seven Naga national political groups (NNPGs), recognising the unique history and position of the Nagas.

“Ceasefire and dialogue with the Naga political groups have been continuing for 26 years. We seek your gracious support in resolving the long pending political issue,” Rio said.

On Thursday, the President will pay homage to the historic World War II Cemetery in Kohima and visit Kigwema, one of the oldest villages of the Angami tribe.