President Murmu may visit Ayodhya in March: Nripendra Mishra

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu may visit Ayodhya in March to offer prayers at the Ram temple, adding that she has informally given her consent for the visit. President Droupadi Murmu (FILE PHOTO)

Speaking to the media, Mishra stated, “Trust members met the President and invited her to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple. We hope she will be able to schedule a visit, possibly in March. While we have not received any formal confirmation, we have been informed informally that she has agreed.”

Mishra informed that several valuable heritage texts have been received by the Trust. Among them is a nearly 400-year-old commentary on the Valmiki Ramayana in Sanskrit script, belonging to the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi. The manuscript had previously been kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

However, following the Trust’s request and in view of arrangements to place the Ramayana on the second floor of the temple complex near the sanctum, the manuscript has now been gifted permanently to the Trust. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has brought the manuscript to Ayodhya.

“The Trust has received some heritage books, including a nearly 400-year-old commentary on the Valmiki Ramayana, written in Sanskrit script, from the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi. This rare manuscript was earlier on loan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum but has now been gifted to the Trust. A committee consisting of experts will be formed to determine the age and authenticity of the books,” Mishra told reporters.

The Committee has also decided that the oldest and most authentic versions of the Valmiki Ramayana, including translations in various Indian and regional languages, will be preserved at the temple complex.

Additionally, the Ram Yantra, presented by the Shankaracharya of Kanchi, will also be installed at the temple.

Besides, Nripendra Mishra also reviewed the progress of the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, as a two-day review meeting commenced for the ongoing work.

Reviewing the construction progress, he said that the memorial associated with the temporary temple, where Lord Ram was worshipped from 2020 and earlier, is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The memorial dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives during the Ram Temple movement is also under construction and is likely to be completed by the end of March.

The committee will also review the progress of facade lighting and signage across the temple complex. Additionally, the facade lighting of the temple will be reviewed, along with the facade and signage to be installed across the entire complex. The Ram Yantra, given by the Shankaracharya of Kanchi to Champat Rai, will also be placed in the temple.