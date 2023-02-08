Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Feb 13

others
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:32 PM IST

District magistrate S Rajlingam said elaborate arrangements have been made for the President’s visit.

The President would also take part in the famous Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is likely to visit Kashi on February 13, said divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday. In view of her visit, the district administration reviewed the ongoing preparations and intensified security arrangements at all the places where the President is scheduled to go.

“During her short stay in the spiritual city, she would be visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kaal Bhairav Temple to offer prayers,” added Sharma. Besides, she would also take part in the famous Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

