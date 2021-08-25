Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Press upon the UK to return Udham Singh’s pistol, diary: CM to Jaishankar

Press upon the UK to return Udham Singh's pistol, diary: CM to Jaishankar
Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar appealing to him to press upon the UK to return the personal effects of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary. Amarinder had first raised the issue at the 82nd martyrdom day of Udham Singh last month.

In the letter, Amarinder adds that this will help the country express its highest gratitude to the martyr and the great patriot, as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

“You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Punjab lieutenant governor, Michael O’Dwyer,” the letter adds.

“It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O’ Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London,” the CM has written, adding that, “It is also known that Shaheed Udham Singh used to keep a diary, as his personal log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that the people of country could derive motivation and inspiration from it.”

